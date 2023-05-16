ATTLEBORO -- Water department crews repaired a water main break on Read Street Tuesday that flooded the roadway and caused area homes to lose water service.
The break was reported in the early morning hours at 848 Read St., near Pond Street North and the wastewater plant.
The road was reopened early Tuesday afternoon.
Water service was interrupted to surrounding areas of Read Street and adjacent side streets, city officials said.
Read Street from Joanna Drive to Sandalwood Drive, including Joanna Drive and Country View Drive, were without water.
Some discoloration of the water may result, city officials said.
If you experience discolored water for longer than 24 hours, contact the water department at 774-203-1850.
Read Street had been the scene of several water main breaks over the years due to aging infrastructure but a new main was installed in 2021 in part of the road from West Street (Route 123) to County Street.