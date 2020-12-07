Christmas tree sellers have had to navigate through a drought and pandemic, but are holding their own and even on pace to eclipse last year’s sales, area sellers say.
Local Christmas tree farms and tree lots report a brisk business.
Many customers seem to have gotten a jump on the holiday to escape virus worries and get outdoors. And real Christmas trees are replacing artificial ones in many homes.
“We’re ahead of last year. It’s been steady” since November, said Bill Standley, owner of Standley’s Tree Farm on West Street in Attleboro. “It’s also surprising people were cutting trees earlier. It used to be nobody cut trees before Thanksgiving.”
The farm, which spans 12 acres, added Fridays to its usual weekend hours “to try to spread out traffic and minimize the effects of coronavirus,” Standley said.
Standley has another theory of why sales are up.
“I think it’s a combination of not as many retail lots as there had been in the past,” he said.
Boston Tropical Tree had been a popular seller of Christmas trees at the intersection of routes 1 and 152 in Plainville but the business has been replaced by other businesses.
The drought this summer and fall affected Standley’s trees as it did most farms.
“We had quite a bit of loss, not so much the big ones” but younger ones with shallower roots, Standley said. “We didn’t irrigate as much. The big trees hog water from the ground” because of their deep root systems.
The weather did turn in favor of the tree growers mid-fall.
“The rains we got in October brought the color out in them,” Standley said. “We have hundreds of really nice looking trees ready for sale.”
Boy Sco
uts report strong sales
Christmas tree lots, often run by Boy Scout troops, also report strong sales.
Attleboro Boy Scout Troop 25 operates a tree lot at All Saints’ Episcopal Church at 121 North Main St.
“So far Troop 25 has had a great start to tree sales this year,” Scoutmaster David Chace said.
The Troop started selling its trees Nov. 28, and has sold over 60 trees, “which is a little better start than most years,” Chace said.
“During one of the shifts I worked I did have a few customers comment that they are buying their tree earlier this year than most years,” Chace said. “I’m not sure of everyone’s reason, but the pandemic is probably part of it. Everyone is looking for a little joy right now and decorating for Christmas is helping bring some of that much needed joy into our homes.”
The Troop’s trees come from Nova Scotia. They got a shipment of 350 trees, and 28 scouts and their parents are helping out at the lot.
“All the Scouts in the troop participate in the tree sales and the proceeds help send our Scouts to summer camp each year,” Chace said.
Hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
North Attleboro Boy Scout Troop 23 began selling trees Nov. 30 at the former Atlantic Stainless/Sears pickup building at the corner of Route 1A and Whiting Street.
It’s the Troop’s major fundraiser.
Scouts will cut the tree and secure it to your vehicle. Times are weekdays, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Up in Norfolk, the Norfolk Lions Club annual tree sale is in full swing.
“People definitely are buying earlier this year,” Bill Hawkins of the Lions said, attributing the early sales partly to the virus crisis.
“The pandemic has people looking for things to reduce stress, and at least have some semblance of normalcy. Especially for things that are important traditions like choosing your Christmas tree and getting it decorated, even if you won’t be seeing all of your family face to face on Christmas Day,” Hawkins said. “And buying your tree from the Norfolk Lions is a real tradition for many people in this and surrounding towns. We been doing this important fundraiser for about 25 years and it’s almost a community event. Lots of family photos.”
In fact, the Lions decided not to reduce its tree order this year in anticipation of “everyone’s need for some happy tradition,” he said.
The Lions, who have 85 members pitching in with the sale, started with 1,100 trees and table tops, and have about 300 left.
“We have a number of great Boy Scouts and parents who join us on weekends and they bring their youthful enthusiasm that gives us real lift,” Hawkins said.
The sale takes place on the lot next to the Dunkin Donuts on Main Street in downtown Norfolk. Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends.
The Lions will trim the bottom of your tree and secure it to your vehicle, although pickup trucks are appreciated.
Also for sale are wreaths as well as tree bags and tree life preservative to promote needle retention.
The month-long event is one of the Lions Club’s most important fundraisers, benefiting the town and Lions charities.
“Monies that the Lions generate go to seed such research as blindness prevention, diabetes prevention and numerous other causes”, club president Kevin Roche said.
This year again there is a collection bin at the tree lot for “Coats 4 Kids”. Coats in good condition for men, women and children will be given to families in need in the community.
The Lions also are collecting non-perishable food donations for the Norfolk Food Pantry.
The Boy Scouts of Norfolk will be offering a tree pick-up service after the holidays. For $5 for seniors and $15 for all others, the Scouts will pick up your tree at your home and bring it to the transfer station for recycling. You can register for this service online and learn more at the tree lot.
Christmas tree grower representatives say many people who put up an artificial tree last year plan to buy a real tree this year, and most are citing the pandemic as the reason.
It would buck a trend of what had been the growing popularity of artificial trees the past several years, especially among the younger generation.
That projection makes sense as more are planning to stay home for the holidays and not travel because of the pandemic, and can better maintain live trees, watering them more often.
And there is the movement toward tradition and home and family in these trying times.
