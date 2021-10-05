For those wanting to sell their single-family home, now may be the time.
Prices are higher and the sales are quicker, according to the latest figures from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.
The median sale price has gone up 12.9 percent to $430,000 compared to $381,000 at this time last year.
In addition, the list price is usually the price paid, if not higher.
Buyers are paying on average 105.5 percent of the list price, up from 99.5 percent in 2020.
That speaks to the lack of inventory.
There’s a lot of competition among buyers.
In August there was just half a month’s worth of inventory on the market, MAR reported.
In August 2020 there was 1.2 months worth.
The number of new listings has declined from 360 to 339, contributing to the lack inventory and the increased competition for homes.
The drop in homes for sale equals a decline of 5.8 percent.
Meanwhile, time on the market has gone down from 44 days to 24 days.
The number of closed sales last year through August was 283.
This year it’s declined slightly to 280.
The number of pending sales has declined to 307 from 336 at this time in 2020. That’s a decline of 8.6 percent.
Condominiums are also selling fast and their median sale price has gone up over last year’s, from $260,000 to $275,000.
Meanwhile the number of days on the market have declined.
Currently it takes about 21 days to sell a condo. Last year it took 50 days.
As with single-family homes, most condominiums sell for the listing price or higher.
The percent of list price received is currently 104.6 percent, an increase of 5.5 percent over 2020.
