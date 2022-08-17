Home for Sale
File photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — If home buyers are looking for the hottest housing markets in the country, they can stop searching in the Sunbelt or a big city’s leafy suburbs. They should try looking … here.

According to the latest listing by realtor.com, out this week, North Attleboro is one of the top 10 hottest zip codes of the year, based on the number of clicks a listing got on its website and the length of time a home spent on the market.

