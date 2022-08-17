NORTH ATTLEBORO — If home buyers are looking for the hottest housing markets in the country, they can stop searching in the Sunbelt or a big city’s leafy suburbs. They should try looking … here.
According to the latest listing by realtor.com, out this week, North Attleboro is one of the top 10 hottest zip codes of the year, based on the number of clicks a listing got on its website and the length of time a home spent on the market.
“These hottest zips are relatively affordable and just a few hours from the biggest high paying cities,” and that makes them ideal for traditional or remote workers, Danielle Hale, chief economist for realtor.com, said in a video accompanying the listing.
North Attleboro is listed as No. 9 in the company’s ratings, between Hooksett, N.H., and Auburn, Maine.
Six of the top 10 places on realtor.com’s list are in New England.
Realtor.com is a real estate listings website operated by the News Corp subsidiary Move Inc. and based in Santa Clara, Calif.
“People are buying homes in these areas that are bigger and more affordable than what you would find in a downtown area,” Hale told business news website Bloomberg.com. “Possibly it’s because they have more flexibility than they had pre-pandemic.”
To one local real estate agent, the listing is good news, but also makes good sense.
“There are so many amenities the town offers, restaurants, World War I Park, highway access,” Koury Signoriello, broker and owner of New World Realty in North Attleboro said Wednesday, also noting the town’s proximity to Boston and Providence.
And then there are the concerts on the common and the weekly farmers market in front of town hall and its busy downtown. “When a community is taken care of, it makes a difference,” he said.
Lyle Pirnie, the town’s economic development coordinator, said in an email he’s “over the moon” about the listing.
According to realtor.com, North Attleboro has the highest average listing price on this year’s list, at $587,000, but also the fastest average sale time of any area on the list — just five days.
It describes the town as rich with history, pointing out the oldest remaining buildings downtown are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
It goes on to note the downtown area “has seen a revitalization in the past several years, with redevelopment projects that include new, mixed-use, multifamily housing.”
“People aren’t giving up on their dream home, but it’s moving even farther away from the big cities, past the suburbs, and into small towns where they can find a home that fits in their budget,” Hale said.
The ranking comes the same week that The Warren Group, which tracks real estate sales statewide, reported that North Attleboro saw a sharp drop in single-family-home sales in July, with only 15 for the entire month.
That was a decrease of more than 51% from July 2021. The median price of a single-family home, however, rose 20.5% during that same period to $599.000.
Dawn Ruffini, president of Foxboro-based Massachusetts Association of Realtors, noted, however, that housing stock continues to climb nationwide this summer.
She added that while affordability and mortgage rates remain issues, “this positive change in inventory indicates options are once again on the horizon for buyers.”
MAR also noted in its monthly report that there were 19 homes listed for sale in North Attleboro in July, a nearly 14% drop compared to the same period last year.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews