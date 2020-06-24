FOXBORO -- A local veteran firefighter recently retired a month after coming under investigation for an alleged sexual assault.
Paul M. Farmer, 55, who retired in May, has not been charged with any sex crime but does face weapons and drug charges in Wrentham District Court. The charges were the result of a search warrant issued for the sexual assault investigation, according to court records.
Local police, assisted by state police, executed a search warrant at Farmer Sign on Green Street on April 9. It was issued for “an alleged sexual assault which had occurred earlier in the morning at that location,” according to records.
Farmer owns Farmer Sign, a sign-making and graphic design company.
Police found a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic pistol in a desk drawer at the business and a suspected Oxycodone pill inside an antacid container.
Farmer was licensed to carry firearms but the license expired on Oct. 5, 2019. He reportedly told police he thought his license was still active and had not received any notification about renewing it.
Police also found a variety of marijuana and THC, but Farmer denied they were his and said he did not use the drugs, according to the report.
Two other guns were taken from his residence in Mansfield, officials said.
To protect his privacy and the secrecy of the investigation, Farmer was questioned by police at the Mansfield police station after speaking to his lawyer, according to the report.
The Foxboro police and fire departments are located in the same public safety building on Chestnut Street.
The report indicates Farmer, who is a divorced father, spoke with detectives about the sexual assault allegations but police did not detail any specifics about the interview.
Farmer was not arrested but received a summons to appear in court. His arraignment was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic but is now scheduled for Sept. 18.
His lawyer, John Gibbons of Dedham, declined to discuss the accusations and said Farmer has not been charged with any sexual assault.
“He denies the allegations,” Gibbons said.
A spokesperson for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office declined to say whether Farmer remains under investigation for sexual assault.
“There are no charges at this time,” said David Traub, a spokesman for the office.
Farmer served about 16 years on the fire department as a firefighter and paramedic and was given an award in 2011 for his role in saving the life of an infant.
Foxboro Fire Chief Michael Kelleher confirmed Farmer’s May retirement but declined further comment.
Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace did not immediately return to call from The Sun Chronicle for comment.
