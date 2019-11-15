A former principal known for her efforts to promote kindness and inclusion at Ahern Middle School was recognized last week with a surprise dedication ceremony of a Buddy Bench in her honor.
The Buddy Bench, where students sit if they are looking for someone to play with at recess, was dedicated in honor of Susan Abrams.
“Mrs. Abrams’ number one priority was always making sure everybody had a friend so this was a nice way to celebrate that in her honor,” said Kerryn Frazier, current principal of Ahern Middle School.
Abrams was surprised by the honor and said the bench is beautiful.
“I hope the kids use it and make some friends. This is lovely. Great community and a great school,” she said.
The dedication ceremony was attended by members of Abrams’ family, including her daughter Michelle.
“She thought I was actually in Vermont attending a conference so to see her absolutely surprised was amazing,” said Michelle Abrams. “I think this bench is amazing. It definitely encompasses everything my mother stood for which is to make sure no kids were alone, also making sure everyone felt welcomed.”
Former Superintendent Debbie Spinelli agreed, saying, “I can’t imagine a more fitting tribute to Sue Abrams than this wonderful Buddy Bench. She stood for kindness and inclusivity, helped children to form meaningful friendships, and worked hard to help every student find his or her way throughout their middle school years.”
Lula Woods, 11, a sixth-grade student who was one of the speakers at the ceremony, said the bench made her think of happiness.
“To show all the work Mrs. Abrams put into it and to show what she’s done to the school is amazing. We love Mrs. Abrams very very much,” she said.
Lula’s mother Tarah Woods said that Abrams’ positive impact on the children of the Ahern Middle School can’t be overstated.
“My family faced unthinkable challenges that affected us all in different ways. Hearing Lula recount her fondest memories of her daily interactions with Mrs. Abrams, and how much hope and peace Mrs. Abrams’ presence offered Lula, to say I’m tremendously grateful doesn’t cover it sufficiently,” said Woods.
Eighth-grader Carter Daly, 14, also praised Abrams.
“I think it’s really cool because it is for someone who has a great legacy here at Ahern and hopefully a lot of people can make new friends on this bench.”
When for his favorite memory of Abrams, Daly replied, “Every day was a great memory with Mrs. Abrams because I got to see her smiling face.”
