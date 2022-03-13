NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleboro made history last Saturday when 154 people were confirmed at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro.
Fall River Diocese Bishop Edgar da Cunha said during the Mass, “Never had this many candidates for confirmation in one Mass."
Since 2020, there had been hopes to do a combined confirmation with all three of the parishes that make up Transfiguration of the Lord, said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault, pastor of the parish.
The Mass had to wait until it was safe to have that many candidates together for one confirmation due to COVID, he added.
About 1,000 attended the special Mass, including sponsors and families.