The mild winter ended up bringing the least amount of snow of any winter season on record in the city.
For the season that begins in December and ends when April arrives, just 7 1/2 inches of snow was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department.
That is the least amount of snow since such records were first compiled by the water department in 1937.
The lowest prior to that was 10 inches in the winters of 1979-1980 and 1972-1973.
“There was very little snow this year. It did rain a lot, however, so all of our reservoirs are full, so we are in good shape to start the warm season,” Attleboro Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said. “The lack of snowfall wasn’t really detrimental to us because we had so much rain.
“Lack of snow also means much less road salt used over the course of the winter, which is a positive thing, as some of our reservoirs, specifically Orr’s Pond, are fed from runoff, and in a very snowy winter, the pond can be negatively affected by the high amounts of sodium washing off the roads during snow melts,” Allen said.
Most winters get about 37 inches of snow, city water department records show.
The highest snowfall was 106 1/2 inches during the winter of 1995-1996.
Here’s this past winter’s monthly breakdown:
March had no measurable snow for a month that usually gets about 6 1/2
1/4 inches was recorded on the last day of the month, and February typically gets 11 3/4
3/4
1/2
While many communities in Massachusetts were hit with a sizable snowstorm in mid-March, the Attleboro area for the most part saw only rain, as was typical this winter because of mild temperatures.
In that storm, a total of 37 inches was recorded in Hawley in Franklin County, and the last time 37 or more inches was recorded in Massachusetts was in Norton with 39 inches in during the Blizzard of ‘78, National Weather Service records show.
How does this past winter compare with the winter of 2021-22?
That winter, there was 45 1/2 inches of snow recorded in Attleboro by the city water department.
After a snowless December, there were plenty of snowstorms, including the memorable blizzard the end of January the area spent days digging out from.
That historic weekend storm buried Attleboro with 24 inches, which broke the record for the most snow for a January day. The 24 inches also tied for the second most snow in a 24-hour period.
January ended up with 32 1/2 inches of snow — about triple its usual amount. February had normal snowfall, 12 inches. And March saw just 1 inch.
The previous winter, 2020-21, received 31 1/4 inches of snow, water department records indicate.
