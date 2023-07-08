The day state health officials announced a record number of deaths due to opioid-related overdoses last month, a coalition held an event at the Statehouse to promote legislation to create a novel way of stemming the carnage.

Among those in the group was Lynn Wencus, 70, of Wrentham, whose son Jeffrey died of an overdose in 2017 at the age of 33.

Jeffrey Wencus

Jeffrey Wencus of Wrentham who died in February 2017 of an opioid overdose.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.