Sunday’s summer-like temperatures brought more than 300 motorcyclists to the annual Blackstone Valley Harley Owners’ Group motorcycle run for Christmas Is For Kids. It was the greatest number of participants since the event’s inception 29 years ago.
Before the kickstands went up at 11:45 a.m. at the Precision Harley-Davidson store in Pawtucket, the sheer number of motorcycles was such that it wrapped around the adjacent building all the way to the street and overflowed into another parking area in the plaza.
HOG’s director Diane Cabral was thrilled at the turnout, which she said was “the highest we’ve ever had.”
In years past, the motorcycle run has seen mostly cool weather, necessitating several layers to be worn while out riding in the elements.
Past director and Rehoboth resident Mark Legere was one rider who remembered what is known among group members as the “Snow Ride” in 2014, when the motorcycle group embarked through a wintry mix for the run.
That particular year, only 16 motorcycles participated in the event.
But whether the skies were filled with sun or sleet, the cause is dear to the hearts of the HOG members.
“There are a lot of charities out there, but this particular one helps local kids in need,” Legere said. “I know I’m helping people in my community.”
And, Legere added, “As long as there’s no ice on the road, we’re doing this. It’s all because of the cause.”
The Attleboro-based non-profit organization has been providing Christmas gifts to area children in need for almost four decades, and officially kicks off their season with the HOGs motorcycle run, which concluded at the North Attleboro Elks Lodge.
CIFK board executives Lisa Gray and Christine Chapman, along with president Sara Achin and fellow board member Dave Kane, were in front of the Elks to greet the motorcyclists as they entered the parking lot, which barely had enough room to accommodate them all.
Twelve large bags were filled to capacity with new, unwrapped toys from the motorcyclists.
The members of CIFK were amazed at all who showed up to the event.
“This is incredible. What a turnout,” Chapman said. “I feel like everybody has been so generous — they always are.”
While CIFK chairperson Kelly Fox could not attend Sunday’s event, Kane thanked the motorcyclists on her behalf.
“We are so pleased and so thankful,” he said.
The CIFK phone lines for donations will be open 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. For more information, visit councilforchildren.org.