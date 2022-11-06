Sunday’s summer-like temperatures brought more than 300 motorcyclists to the annual Blackstone Valley Harley Owners’ Group motorcycle run for Christmas Is For Kids. It was the greatest number of participants since the event’s inception 29 years ago.

Before the kickstands went up at 11:45 a.m. at the Precision Harley-Davidson store in Pawtucket, the sheer number of motorcycles was such that it wrapped around the adjacent building all the way to the street and overflowed into another parking area in the plaza.