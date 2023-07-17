It was rain for the record books Sunday in the Attleboro area.
A total of 3.33 inches was recorded Sunday by the Attleboro Water Department, but there was another report of a whopping 4.2 inches in the city.
The 3.33 inches is the most rain on a July day in the water department record books. The previous record was 2.76 inches on July 30, 1976.
It was the second time in less than a week, torrential rain fell but, thankfully, the area escaped heavy damage.
Other reports for Sunday’s rain had Norton with 3.25 inches, Wrentham 2.89 inches, Mansfield 2.39 inches, and Foxboro at from 2.35 to 3.3 inches.
Waves of heavy rainfall along with thunder rolled through the Attleboro area Sunday starting in the morning and lasting into the night, flooding roadways, lawns and basements.
A flood watch had been issued for the region by the National Weather Service, and later a flash flood warning was issued.
In Attleboro, spots that flooded during the previous storm flooded again Sunday.
"Many other roads flooded, but this was to due to the volume of rain that came down within a limited time period," Police Chief Kyle Heagney said. "Once the catch basins caught up, the water subsided. It definitely was a “deluge” like no other."
Mid-afternoon Sunday, a section of Pleasant Street (Route 123) in Attleboro was flooded to such an extent DPW crews were notified.
In North Attleboro, there was isolated flooding, mostly on Chestnut Street and School Street, with no major impacts, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
There were reports the parking lot at 21 East Apartments in North Attleboro had flooded again, Town Manager Michael Borg said.
Also about mid-afternoon, in Plainville, Taunton Street from Route 1 to Route 106 was flooded and DPW crews were summoned.
Mansfield was another area community that experienced flooding.
“There were several areas of flooding in town due to the high intensity rainfall,” DPW Director Josh Reinke said Monday. “Thankfully there was no damage.”
Norton had some flooding and storm damage.
“All in all, we made out pretty well. We had two calls with branches coming down or in contact with power lines” Sunday, Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said, adding Monday “we had one call for a flooded basement due to sump pump failure.”
In Foxboro, there were a few locations where the drainage system was overwhelmed during the heaviest of rain between 1:30 and 3 p.m., DPW Director Chris Gallagher said.
They included North Street near the roundabout, Chestnut Street near Payson, and Kersey Road.
"When the rain slowed, the system was able to catch up and puddles drained down," Gallagher said.
Early last week, brief but torrential rain flooded area roads, with over 2 inches in Attleboro.
That rainfall was part of a storm system that deluged other parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and other New England states.
It’s only about the midpoint, but July so far has received 8.53 inches for a month that averages 3 1/2 inches, city water department records show. Rainfall is already the fourth most recorded for July in Attleboro.
The thermometer hit 90 at 2 p.m. Monday, and the temperature at that time felt like 98 with the humidity, a water department employee said. The low temp was 72 at 5:30 p.m.
It marked the fifth 90-degree day of July for what has been a cool and wet summer. The highest temp for this summer was 93 July 5.
There was some haze in the skies Monday from the wildfires burning in Canada. An air quality alert has been issued for Tuesday for central and western Massachusetts and other states.
Around these parts, mostly dry and hot humid weather is forecast for this week, with rain likely Friday.
