Seven years ago, Conrad Roy Jr. lost his tugboat hardhat while working with his son in New Bedford Harbor.
On Father’s Day, the sea-weathered helmet was found more than 2,400 miles away, halfway across the Atlantic Ocean, on a beach in the Azores. “It feels like a Father’s Day gift from my son,” Roy Jr. said on Facebook.
“Thank you, Coco, I miss you,” he said, using a nickname for his son, Conrad Roy III.
The 18-year-old Mattapoisett teen, who had obtained his captain’s license and worked in the family’s business, committed suicide in July 2014 in Fairhaven.
In a trial that received international media attention, Roy’s girlfriend, Michelle Carter of Plainville, was convicted of manslaughter for urging him to kill himself.
Carter, who is now 24, was released from jail last year after serving 11 months of a 15-month sentence for manslaughter.
Conrad Roy Jr.’s hardhat survived the elements of the sea and washed up on the rocky shores of Porto Formoso Island in the Azores.
The red helmet was marked “Conrad Roy, JR” and had stickers from Tucker Marine Towing and Salvage and Tow Boat US New Bedford.
It was found by Sandra Machado and identified by Joao Damaso of Ribeira Grande, Azores, Portugal.
Conrad Roy Jr., of Fairhaven, could not be reached by The Sun Chronicle on Monday.
But he told WCVB television that he came across a Facebook post about a hardhat with a New Bedford sticker on it that washed up in the Azores.
“I just happen to see this post and I’m like, ‘Wow, it looks like my hardhat,’ and I start reading it and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, that is my hard hat,” Roy Jr. said.
He said he wept because he felt like the discovery of his lost hardhat across the Atlantic Ocean was a Father’s Day gift from his late son.
“I’m happy today because it felt like he brought that to me,” Roy Jr. said.
