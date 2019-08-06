REHOBOTH — A company that wants to open the first marijuana business in town has cleared a major hurdle.
Selectmen at their meeting Monday night voted to support the application of Commonwealth Cannabis Co. to open a recreational marijuana facility off Barney Avenue, which is off Route 6 and not far from the Seekonk line.
There is an existing building that would be renovated for the business.
“We were very impressed,” selectmen Chairman Gerald Schwall said of the applicant.
Commonwealth Cannabis, more commonly known as Commcann, operates a marijuana growing facility in Medway and a medical marijuana dispensary in Southboro. The company is also opening a recreational and medicinal pot facility in Millis.
The company has also been trying to open a medical pot business in Cabot Business Park in Mansfield. The town has approved it but a nearby business has appealed the plans in court.
Rehoboth selectmen’s decision allows the applicant to proceed to the next step, negotiating a host community agreement.
Such an agreement outlines conditions for a business, including benefits to the town such as tax revenue.
The applicant also will apply to the state Cannabis Control Commission and go through the local planning board process.
Town voters at recent town meetings approved zoning bylaw changes for marijuana businesses.
