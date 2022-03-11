NORTH ATTLEBORO — After months of weather-related and contractor delays, the scale at the town’s recycling center is working again.
“The new car/truck scale at the Recycling Center is completed and now we are able to weigh vehicles in and out again,” the town announced Friday on its website and Twitter page.
North TV reported that state officials have certified the scale.
Officials had hoped to have the scale at the 777 Mt. Hope St. facilities — which has been out of service for several months — repaired by early this year. But they cited a combination of severe winter weather and issues with the contractor hired to do the work.
With the scales not operating, the center was unable to accept items that normally are weighed in, including couches, non-town bagged trash, wood and metal.
Access to the recycling center is limited to residential customers who participate in the town’s curbside trash and recycling program and who have paid their annual fee in full and have valid stickers on their vehicles.
The town has 2022 recycling center stickers available for those residents who qualify. The town had been allowing residents to use 2020 recycling stickers through the pandemic. Those remained valid through the end of February.
New stickers are available at town hall at the solid waste department or by mail.
More information, including pricing for various items, is available at www.nattleboro.com/recycling-center.