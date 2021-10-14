The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in six years. Also, blood donor turnout decreased by about 10% as summer came to an end.
Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are needed. Those who donate in October will receive a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
You can an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The following drives are being held in the area:
Attleboro -- Sunday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LaSalette Shrine Welcome Center, 947 Park St.
Rehoboth -- Tuesday, Oct. 19, 1 to 6 p.m., Community Covenant Church, 615 Tremont St.
North Attleboro -- Thursday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square Mall, 999 South Washington St. (Route 1).
Franklin -- Thursday, Oct. 21, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
Attleboro -- Friday, Oct. 22, 1 to 6 p.m., Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St.
Norton -- Friday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Norton Media Center, 184 West Main St.
