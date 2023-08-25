NORFOLK — A red-tailed hawk that was injured and unable to fly after getting tangled up in a soccer net earlier this month is free again.
Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen picked up the hawk at Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton and freed it at noon Friday on Wrights Farm Road, where it was injured on Aug. 9.
“He was more than happy to be free again,” Cohen said on Facebook.
Cohen said the hawk can “get back to doing red tailed hawk-y things with his family.”
After it got trapped in the net, Cohen got the hawk loose and took it to Tufts Wildlife to be treated and rehabilitated.
She said she took the hawk back to Wrights Farm Road to be freed because the state protocol is to re-release wildlife within five miles of where it was captured.
“Since he likely lives right there, I felt it best to put him directly back in familiar territory, especially in the rain,” Cohen told The Sun Chronicle in an email.
When she released the hawk, it flew out of its crate and landed in a tree.
The Tufts Wildlife Clinic, part of the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, treats about 3,000 wild animals a year and last year treated over 2,000 birds, according to its website.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.