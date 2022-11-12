Ask Paul Heroux how you pronounce his last name and he’ll give you an answer — three of them in fact.

“Hero, Her-roo, or Her-row,” Attleboro’s mayor told a TV reporter who asked at a recent press conference. It depends on how he feels when he wakes up in the morning, he said, smiling.

