PLAINVILLE — A refrigerant leak forced the evacuation of about 200 workers Wednesday afternoon from a building under construction in the town’s business park.
Firefighters responded about 1 p.m. to the building for Thermo Fisher Scientific at 5 Commerce Boulevard.
The cause and origin of the leak remains under investigation, but it’s believed to have occurred on the second floor of the building when a refrigerant system that was being installed was activated and a frozen pipe cracked, officials said.
About 2,000 pounds of liquid refrigerant is believed to have spilled, Acting Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
No injuries were reported.
While there was no immediate threat to the public, people were asked to avoid the area to allow for emergency vehicles to move freely.
The Tier 2 hazardous materials incident brought several area fire departments to the scene, including North Attleboro, Wrentham and Norfolk.
The state Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division also responded.
The HazMat team worked to mitigate the situation, and firefighters planned to ventilate the building. The leak was contained to the building, officials said. Crews were expected to be working into the night.
A Tier 2 Hazmat response is a short-term operation involving the limited release of a hazardous substance, according to the Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division.
The State Fire Marshal’s office was notified, along with local representatives from the state Department of Environmental Protection, federal Environmental Protection Agency and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“I want to thank our local and state partners for their quick and efficient response to this incident,” Ball said. “We are grateful that those inside the building were able to quickly and safely evacuate and that no one was injured as a result.”
Commerce Way and the industrial park are off South Street (Route IA).
The Thermo Fisher life sciences facility will focus on cell and gene therapy, and employ 150 to 250 workers.
The facility is being built at a location that had been earmarked for a controversial trucking warehouse, but it was nixed.
Brammer Bio, which Thermo Fisher bought about three years ago, has more than 700 employees, with facilities in Cambridge, Somerville and Lexington as well as in Florida.