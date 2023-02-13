MANSFIELD -- A mini refrigerator was blamed for causing a fire in a break room at the Toyota Company auto parts warehouse in the Cabot Business Park Sunday night.
The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. and was contained to the 40-square-foot room in the large warehouse at 440 Forbes Blvd., Deputy Fire Chief John Terry said Monday.
No one was working in the building at the time and no firefighters were injured.
Terry said sprinklers and firefighters using a 2 ½-inch attack line put the blaze down quickly, containing it to the refrigerator, kitchen cabinets and ceiling tiles.
“It was a quick knockdown,” Terry said.
There was also smoke damage throughout the office area and water damage from sprinklers.
Although the fire started in the refrigerator, the deputy fire chief said the exact cause remains under investigation.
Firefighters were dispatched after an alarm at the warehouse activated. On arrival, Terry said, firefighters could see smoke inside the building and called a second alarm due to the size of the warehouse.
Firefighters had to breach a glass door to get inside the building and fight the fire, he said.
A second-alarm was canceled when firefighters determined it was contained to the break room.
Firefighters from Foxboro, Easton and Norton responded to the scene and Wrentham and Plainville firefighters covered the town’s two fire stations.
Volunteers with the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency responded to provide rehabilitation and support services to firefighters.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.