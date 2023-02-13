Mansfield ladder truck

Mansfield ladder truck

 MANSFIELD FIRE DEPARTMENT

MANSFIELD -- A mini refrigerator was blamed for causing a fire in a break room at the Toyota Company auto parts warehouse in the Cabot Business Park Sunday night.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. and was contained to the 40-square-foot room in the large warehouse at 440 Forbes Blvd., Deputy Fire Chief John Terry said Monday.

