A regional Memorial Day weekend motorcycle ride will again travel through several area communities Sunday.
The Rolling Thunder New England chapters’ second annual “Ride for Freedom” is scheduled to assemble at 9 a.m. and leave at noon from Plainridge Park Casino on Route 1 in Plainville.
The ride will go through Plainville, North Attleboro, Attleboro and Rehoboth. From Plainridge it will roar down Route 1 to Route 152 to Route 118.
Area residents are encouraged to line the route with flags to cheer the cyclists on.
The motorcycle chapters had attended a Memorial Day rally in Washington for 32 years, but those plans were scrapped the last two years due to COVID.
Instead, Rolling Thunder chapters across the country have been holding regional events, and the eight New England chapters will meet outdoors at Plainridge before traveling to the new Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall at Bicentennial Park at Battleship Cove in Fall River.
Registration is $20 per bike/vehicle, and families of those serving in war or who have died in a war are invited to ride in vehicles decorated in honor of their family members.
Non-motorcycle riders are welcome to join the ceremony in Fall River, which is expected to start about 2 p.m. with a wreath laying.
A candlelight vigil is set to take place at 8:45 p.m. Saturday at the Memorial Wall in Fall River.
Rolling Thunder’s stated mission is to make sure all American POWs/MIAs are never forgotten.