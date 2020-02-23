By later this year, emergency calls in a four-town area that includes Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, and Easton will be heading to one central location, leading to faster and more coordinated response times from police and firefighters.
Work is progressing at a steady pace to open a regional public safety communications center in Foxboro that will be known as Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center.
Groundbreaking for the renovation of a building off High Rock Road in the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest is scheduled for March, and the facility could be up and running by late summer, officials say.
A similar regional center opened last March in Norfolk that serves that town along with Wrentham, Plainville and Franklin.
The state has been pushing for regional centers across Massachusetts and paying for them with grants and funds from the 911 surcharge.
The move to the Foxboro center is allowing for the upgrade of costly communications equipment that has been outdated in the towns.
The regional centers field 911 calls that at times have had to be routed to and from state police to towns and cities if they were from cellphones, wasting valuable time.
The centers not only are making emergency calls and responses more efficient, but saving the towns hundreds of thousands of sorely-needed dollars.
The Foxboro center is projected to save the four towns more than $1 million a year.
Doing away with individual town public safety dispatch centers in some cases means the loss of jobs, but many dispatchers are being transferred to the regional centers.
The regional center planned for Foxboro is actually getting a trial run now in Foxboro.
Mansfield public safety communications moved temporarily to the Foxboro public safety building in July.
That move, which Mansfield officials estimate is saving about $150,000 this budget year, came about because Mansfield this past fall opened its new public safety facility for its police and fire departments.
Norton and Easton will join the other two towns when the regional facility in Foxboro is ready.
Representatives of Foxboro, Norton, and Easton this past week heard an update about the existing and planned public safety dispatching with Mansfield officials at Mansfield Town Hall.
Robert Verdone, the executive director of the regional dispatch center, gave an overview of the existing Foxboro setup and the plans for the new facility.
The center at the Foxboro station has state-of-the-art computer equipment. Through GPS and cell tower information, emergency officials can pinpoint the location of a cellphone, and maps appear on monitors displaying the area.
The latest technology is so high-tech, emergency personnel can be dispatched to an exact parking space at Gillette Stadium, Verdone said.
“We’re able to find people in places we never were able to before,” Verdone said.
Another key benefit of regionalization, officials point out, is mutual aid — assistance from other police and fire departments — will be more timely and smoother.
The four towns are comparable in size and number of emergency calls and regularly provide mutual aid to one another.
The new facility, which had initially been projected to cost about $5 million, has about doubled in cost.
“It has gone up in three years. Every project does, especially in this market,” Verdone said. “The building is fully funded by the state.”
Police and fire chiefs in the four towns have been working with other officials for several years planning the regional center.
“A lot of work has gone into this,” Mansfield select board vice chairman Michael Trowbridge said.
Select board member Frank DelVecchio added: “This is just great news for everyone.”
Mansfield Town Manager Kevin Dumas pointed out it shows the benefits of regionalization.
“I don’t think we ever envisioned the full scale of the technology change, how we are handling calls,” Foxboro Town Manager William Keating said. “We saw the way we were collectively saving money.”
Foxboro has been spending $600,000 to $800,000 a year for its dispatch. It will be looking at less than $500,000 a year, he noted.
The other towns will be paying assessments in that ballpark as well.
“We’re very excited about that prospect, but the way we are providing public safety to our communities is more exciting,” Keating said.
