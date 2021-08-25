ATTLEBORO — Registration has opened for the recreation department’s annual doubles tennis tournament.
The tournament is slated to run Thursday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 12.
Players must be 50 or older at the start of the tourney to participate in senior events.
The entrance fee is a can of balls per team. Used balls will be donated to youth programs.
Registration forms are available on the recreation department’s website under the Tennis Tournament tab at: www.cityofattleboro.us/218/recreation-department.
Registration closes on Monday, Sept. 6 at 12 noon.
For more information call Attleboro Recreation at 774-203-1889 or Tournament Chairman Paul Perry at 860-462-2611.
