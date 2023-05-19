christopher frank

Christopher Frank on his boat with his Irish doodle, Ryder.

REHOBOTH — Christopher Frank had the ability to make friends with anyone and would always offer a helping hand regardless of the circumstances, his family said.

He also had a big heart and a special love for his Irish doodle, Ryder, who was with the 30-year-old local man when he died after a crash about 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to his family.

