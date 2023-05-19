REHOBOTH — Christopher Frank had the ability to make friends with anyone and would always offer a helping hand regardless of the circumstances, his family said.
He also had a big heart and a special love for his Irish doodle, Ryder, who was with the 30-year-old local man when he died after a crash about 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to his family.
Frank’s pickup truck went off Pine Street in the area of Walker Street and crashed into a tree. The cause of the accident is under investigation by state and local police, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
In high school, Frank earned the nickname “Frank Bank” because of his passion for entrepreneurship, “always striving to disrupt the way things are and in turn find new, innovative ways to earn and invest,” his family wrote in an obituary.
When he was only 16, they said, Frank started his own landscaping business, going door to door with a push mower in his Ford truck.
More recently, he was a successful and proud owner of New England Wheel Deals, a discount wheel and tire business in Seekonk, where he was known to many as Chris “Wheelman” Frank, his family said.
He loved being outdoors and cruising on his motorcycle or going out boating, according to his family.
In addition to his mother Marilyn A. Frank of Attleboro, he is survived by a brother and three sisters.
His wake will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home in North Attleboro. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro.
