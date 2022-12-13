REHOBOTH -- Local and state police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash on Route 118 that killed one person and sent several others to area hospitals, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 3 p.m. in the area of Park and Tremont streets, both Route 118, near the Attleboro line.
A fire official said an SUV struck the rear of an unoccupied flatbed truck. Some of the victims were trapped on impact and had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.
Five people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals and at least two were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, officials said.
The deceased victim was identified as a 58-year-old Attleboro man in television news reports.
The accident scene was near Chartley Country Store and Attleboro-Rehoboth Building Supplies.
Police closed off the road temporarily and fire officials warned motorists on social media to avoid the area.
The crash was under investigation by local police and a state police accident reconstruction team.
Other details were not available.
It was one of at least two accidents Rehoboth police and fire officials responded to Tuesday.
During the morning rush hour, a multi-vehicle crash caused a traffic backup on Interstate 195 West.
The fire department said six vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred in the area of the Barney Avenue overpass. The department urged motorists to avoid the area in a social media post.
Traffic was backed up for about four miles to around Route 136.
Seekonk fire officials and Rehoboth police also responded to the crash, which was reported just before 8 a.m.
State police are investigating that accident as well.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.