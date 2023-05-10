REHOBOTH — Residents at Tuesday’s annual town meeting approved spending for the budget year starting July 1 and acquiring open space but opposed a measure to ban the sale of small liquor bottles.
About 270 residents packed the Francis Farm Museum building for the three-hour-plus meeting.
A good deal of it was taken up by the budget. As has been the case in previous years, residents debated how to debate the spending proposal.
Initial town department requests and school assessments would have exceeded anticipated available revenue by $1.6 million, and that’s after a projected $1.4 million increase in revenue.
Following reductions in both, the expected shortfall dropped to $725,000, which is being covered by reserve funds.
Expenses are climbing $2.6 million, with $1.18 million of that for town departments, and $1.23 million for education.
Dighton-Rehoboth schools are getting $896,601 more.
Bristol-Plymouth Technical School in Taunton, where the town sends its vocational students, is set to get an additional $239,173. That includes a $167,902 assessment for a new high school that will be increasing in coming years. The assessment totaled $1.44 million.
Bristol County Agricultural High School expenses are rising $102,713 to $272,713 as student enrollment is going from 18 to 29 students.
Among the added costs on the town side are $155,000 for PFAS (so-called “forever chemicals” in groundwater), $56,000 for higher fuel costs, and $140,000 more for building and vehicle insurance.
Also, $156,852 is for maintenance staff as the town has created a Building and Facility Maintenance Department that is expected to save money in the long run.
And $137,510 more is for health and human services salaries, mostly due to the loss of federal COVID funds.
The $13.78 million town government budget, an increase of nearly 10%, was approved by a vote of 215 to 18.
Also easily approved was the $21.26 million D-R regional school assessment, up 4.4%.
Community Preservation Act funds were also approved, $225,000 to acquire 30 acres at 165 Fairview Ave. and $125,000 for 14 acres at 44 Bliss St. Both abut town land and trails could be developed.
“We’d like to see Rehoboth keep these special spots,” Community Preservation Committee Chairwoman Carol Williams said.
Also using CPA money, $50,000 was supported to buy Shady Bend, the small, yellow building in Rehoboth Village, and $81,480 to move and restore three buildings on the Francis Farm campus, partly to give the senior center more room and parking.
One of two general bylaw proposals would have banned the sale of so-called “nip bottles,” which contain 100 milliliters or less of alcohol and have been targeted as a major contributor to litter everywhere. The petition request was rejected 155 to 83.
Another bylaw proposal, to adopt a wetland protection zone, was tabled by a vote of 162 to 64 after much discussion.
Also, a Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement for a solar installation at 90 Pond St. was approved that will yield $34,340 a year. It’s the town’s sixth such facility.