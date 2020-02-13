REHOBOTH -- A fire destroyed a barn early Thursday morning off Slater Street but several horses were rescued from the structure.
The blaze was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the barn at 36 Slater St., near Tremont Street (Route 118) and not far from the Attleboro line.
It took some time to get the fire under control but the barn was a total loss.
"The horses all escaped unharmed," the fire department said on its Facebook page.
Water tanker trucks had to be used to battle the fire as the town doesn't have municipal water.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
