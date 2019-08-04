ATTLEBORO -- The side field of LaSalette Shrine became a gathering place for horses and those who admired them on Sunday during the annual Rehoboth Breed Expo, where 30 horses of approximately a dozen breeds displayed their majesty.
After Brother Ron Taylor conducted the Blessing of the Horses at 10 a.m., he took a few moments to bless Ray Viau, who has been battling a lengthy illness since April 2017.
Viau, who has been in four different hospitals since first becoming ill, was the former president of the Breed Expo, and said he was "very proud" to see the event blossom as it has since its move to the Shrine's grounds.
Current president Sherri Savoy expressed her gratitude to the shrine.
"It's very welcoming here," she said.
In addition to the friendly atmosphere, Savoy enjoyed watching "horse people and non-horse people" come together for the event.
In the midst of the breed demonstrations throughout the morning, there was much to admire and learn as the riders guided their horses through various exhibitions, such as walks, trots and canters, as well as pole bending.
Emcee Nona Maiorano, a freelance instructor of dressage at Dolce Dressage in Rehoboth, provided commentary during each demonstration.
One opportunity came when "Hazelnut," an Oregon wild mustang wearing a pink tutu and leotards, was presented for a demonstration by Gracie Mastalerz of Sunday Stables in Attleboro.
"What Gracie is showing you, through having that costume on, is that the horse is tolerating," Maiorano explained. "Where that tutu is sitting on the horse is a very, very sensitive area. If I want to know if the horse is holding any tension, I will touch at the stifle and see if the muscle is tight. So Hazelnut enduring that gossamer fabric on her, with the tie around in that particular spot of her body, is pretty impressive."
And horses, like other family pets, are equally valued, Maiorano pointed out.
"Horses are like family. People ask me, 'Do you still have your horse?' Well, do you still have your children?'" Maiorano said.
Family bonds were on display as Amy Lalibert and her daughter, 13-year-old Caitlyn, both of Rehoboth, participated in a mother-daughter duo with Zorin and Applejacks, a Percheron thoroughbred and Welsh cross, respectively.
"They're like family, especially when they live with you at your house and you see them every day," Caitlyn Lalibert said of the horses.
