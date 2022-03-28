REHOBOTH — The town has a new town hall but the public and employees aren’t being allowed to drink the water from its well.
Higher than recommended levels of PFAS chemicals that have been contaminating drinking water supplies across the country and could cause health problems have been found in the well water.
MassDEP officials informed the town Feb. 14 a water sample from the town hall well taken last September showed a concentration of the six regulated PFAS compounds. The sum of the compounds was more than 10 times the reportable concentration.
“Given that the detected concentrations could pose an imminent hazard, bottled water must be provided to the employees and visitors of the Rehoboth Town Hall,” MassDEP officials said.
Further testing and study is also required.
“The selectmen are working to resolve the issue in accordance with the state guidelines,” Selectman Michael Deignan said.
For now, the building at 340 Anawan St. (Route 118) is being supplied with bottled water.
“At the moment we have water dispensers,” for drinking water, Deignan said.
The situation caught local officials by surprise.
“Water was not tested at the new town hall prior to purchase to the best of my knowledge. This issue did not arise until the need arose to get the town hall water supply certified as a public water supply,” Deignan said. “Given the building is right next door to the public safety building which was already a public water supply, I am not sure anyone saw a reason to do a water test.”
The state handles public water supply permits.
MassDEP only established recommended levels of PFAS in October 2020. PFAS are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and also referred to as “forever chemicals.”
The man-made chemicals date to the mid-1900s and were primarily used in consumer and industrial products to create grease, water and stain resistance for clothing, Teflon cookware, takeout containers, upholstery and carpets, and have also been found in firefighting foam, makeup and pesticides.
Regulators began phasing them out 20 years ago in the United States but they still may be found in products from overseas.
The chemicals have been found in groundwater in several area communities, including North Attleboro, Foxboro and Mansfield.
Most will not naturally degrade in the human body and environment, and PFAS in public water supplies can potentially cause health effects, health officials say. Those most at risk are pregnant women, nursing mothers and infants.
Studies have shown exposure to high levels of some PFAS may cause developmental problems in fetuses and infants, and affect the thyroid, liver, kidneys, certain hormones and the immune system, according to DEP. Some studies link it to cancer.
Ironically, the cramped and outdated old town hall on Peck Street also had to use bottled water because of well problems.
Rehoboth doesn’t have municipal water and relies on well water.
“There’s no incremental cost over what the town was paying at our previous location,” Deignan said of supplying the new building with bottled water.
In fact, selectmen in January had decided to have the old town hall’s public water supply permit withdrawn.
The building is only being used for storage.
“All meetings are now held at Francis Farm and there are no offices at the old town hall,” Deignan said.
The former 47-acre Francis Farm and its buildings, off County Street and Francis Farm Road, was acquired by the town last year.
The new senior center is also located there, replacing the center that burned down on Bay State Road.
At last year’s town meeting when nearly $1 million in funding was approved for the new town hall, some questioned why it couldn’t be located in one of the buildings at Francis Farm.
Town officials said there wasn’t suitable building space for town hall needs, and it would be more costly than the Anawan Street site, where the new town hall can be expanded.
The $995,000 supported to acquire the office building on Anawan Street to turn into the new town hall is still viewed by many as a bargain for taxpayers despite any well problems.
To build a new town hall from scratch would have cost millions of dollars, as some area communities including Norton have found out.
Also, no tax increase was needed for Rehoboth’s new building.
Budget savings, revenue from solar projects, marijuana businesses, and possible grants were earmarked to cover the costs.
“Residents indicated on several occasions they did not want a tax increase to pay for a new town hall, and the selectmen were able to structure a purchase where various revenue streams were/are tapped to pay for the building without the need to ask residents to approve a tax increase to pay for it,” Deignan said. “The cost is significantly less than what we would have paid to build.”
Deignan noted when he was on the finance committee, he and former selectman Gerry Schwall started to look into installing a pre-constructed office building on town-owned land adjacent to where the new town hall is located. The cost was estimated at roughly $3.5 million.
“That cost is now several years old,” Deignan said. “Given current construction supply costs I imagine it would be significantly higher today.”
Estimates around $7 million had been mentioned to construct a new facility.