REHOBOTH -- A car chase ended early Tuesday morning with the arrest of a Taunton man on drug distribution charges.
The suspect, James Mitchell, 34, of Prospect Street in Taunton, was scheduled to appear in Taunton District Court on charges of distribution of cocaine (subsequent offense) and distribution of heroin, according to police.
He also faces charges of refusing to stop for police and driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense).
Police say Sgt. James Casey was on patrol traveling east on Route 44 around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday when he spotted a Mercedes traveling west on Route 44 with a headlight that was not working.
Casey turned around and initially stopped the vehicle in the area of Camp Ramsbottom, but the car drove off when Casey approached the vehicle, according to police.
Casey caught up to the car again after it took a right onto Anawan Street and came to a stop. Police said the driver and the passenger got out of the vehicle and exchanged seats. There was also a female in the rear passenger seat, according to police.
Casey ordered all of the occupants out of the vehicle and onto the ground while officers Nicholas Miranda and Adam Brown responded.
Following a subsequent investigation and search of the vehicle, police say they found suspected heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine in the vehicle and charged Mitchell. No one else in the vehicle was immediately charged.
