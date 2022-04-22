REHOBOTH -- The town's police chief nabbed an alleged repeat drunken driver Thursday.
A 34-year-old Fall River man was arrested for a second offense of drunken driving with the help of Police Chief James Trombetta, Sgt. James Casey said.
Police about 3:30 p.m. Thursday received a report of a Jeep Cherokee being operated erratically on Winthrop Street (Route 44).
The vehicle made a right turn onto Blanding Road and almost struck a curb, Casey said.
Chief Trombetta located the Jeep after it turned onto Summer Street and stopped it, Casey said.
Trombetta observed the driver, Jordan Correia, 34, of Fall River, showed signs and symptoms of intoxication due to the consumption of alcohol, Casey said.
Correia was taken into custody without incident, and taken to the police station where he was booked, he said.
Correia was released on personal recognizance and was scheduled to appear in Taunton District Court Friday on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation.