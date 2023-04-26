REHOBOTH -- A local concrete manufacturer has agreed to pay the town $80,000 for allegedly violating the federal Clean Water Act, the state Attorney General’s office said Wednesday.
Nantucket Pavers Inc. on Route 6 was accused of unlawfully discharging industrial storm water to wetlands connected to the Palmer River in Rehoboth without a permit.
Storm water from facilities that manufacture concrete products often includes sedimentary material such as sand or silt, which can destroy habitat, harm aquatic organisms and contribute to flooding when discharged into waterways, the AG’s office said.
The money the company agreed to pay will fund projects to improve water quality in the Palmer River Watershed, the office said.
Under the terms of the federal court settlement, Nantucket Pavers will also control and monitor storm water discharges, as required by the storm water permit, and reimburse the attorney general’s office for legal costs in bringing the case.
The settlement, called a consent decree, is filed in U.S. District Court in Boston and is pending court approval.
It was one of two announced by Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s office.
The other was reached with an Ayer-based tire recycling company that agreed to pay $62,000 for allegedly failing to manage storm water at its facility, resulting in unlawful discharges into a tributary of a brook.
“Improperly managed storm water runoff poses significant risk to Massachusetts water quality and has the potential to harm our aquatic ecosystems as well as residents’ health,” Campbell said in a statement.
The settlements are part of a civil enforcement initiative out of Campbell’s Environmental Protection Division that combats pollution by enforcing the requirements of the federal Clean Water Act and the federal Clean Air Act in Massachusetts, along with applicable state environmental laws.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.