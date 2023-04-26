REHOBOTH -- A local concrete manufacturer has agreed to pay the town $80,000 for allegedly violating the federal Clean Water Act, the state Attorney General’s office said Wednesday.

Nantucket Pavers Inc. on Route 6 was accused of unlawfully discharging industrial storm water to wetlands connected to the Palmer River in Rehoboth without a permit.

