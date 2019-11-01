REHOBOTH — Police tracked down and arrested a Providence man Friday after he allegedly tried to pass a bad $1,200 check at a local bank.
Sgt. Mark Rossi and Patrolmen Thomas Ranley and Jasson Ferreira were dispatched to the Bristol County Saving Bank at 257 Winthrop St. shortly before 3 p.m.
When they arrived, the man in question fled the scene and was seen walking on Winthrop Street toward the intersection of routes 44 and 118.
He left a card identifying him as Joseph Cote, 63, of Providence, police said.
He was arrested an hour later after apparently changing clothes while hiding in the woods, police said.
He is due to appear in Taunton District Court Monday morning to answer to charges of uttering a false check, possession of a forged check and attempted larceny over $1,200.
