ATTLEBORO — The first baby for the new year born at Sturdy Memorial Hospital is from a Rehoboth couple, and it’s a girl.
Justine and Wesley MacKinnon welcomed their first child, Emma, at 5:14 a.m. Sunday.
Both baby and parents, Justine, 26, and Wesley, 27, are reported doing well.
Emma, by the way, weighed in at 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long.
“They were shocked but very excited to learn that they were the parents of the first baby born at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in 2022,” hospital spokeswoman Kathi Hague said.
The parents of the first baby received a gift basket, which included a variety of items for both baby and parents, from the hospital.
