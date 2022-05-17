REHOBOTH — The town has more authority to ensure local wetlands are protected thanks to action taken at last weekend’s annual town meeting.
After some discussion, voters on Saturday strongly supported amending the town’s wetland protection bylaw, with penalties added to help with enforcement of state and federal wetlands and river protection laws.
The changes were requested by the conservation commission as it deals with an increase in wetlands violations and some violators who ignore orders.
The noncriminal civil penalties are: first violation, $50; second violation, $100; and third and subsequent violations, $300.
Commission members have to vote on the fines, which their agent will issue, and they can waive fines if they feel it’s warranted.
Altered wetlands must be restored or replicated under the conservation commission’s oversight.
The revised bylaw is needed, commission members contended, because violations have increased in recent years. Commission meeting agendas are increasingly packed with them.
Chairman Robert Materne said when he first joined the board there were few violations, but now some meetings involve nearly a dozen.
Most don’t realize they are in violation and willingly work with the commission to resolve the issues, Materne said.
However, some violators simply ignore commission requests and refuse to remediate violations.
“Ninety percent do what they can to fix” the problems, Materne said. “This bylaw is intended for the few who ignore us.”
While resident Fred Dick said he didn’t want to see wetlands filled in, he urged town meeting to reject the measure, telling of thousands of dollars in fines he said his family was assessed in another community that he maintained were not proper.
“This is critically important,” resident Ray Olivier countered. “Wetlands in town have been filled in and penalties have been minimal. This town is going to be one giant subdivision.”
Stormwater officer Joseph Nunes pointed out a person can alter wetlands and that can impact neighboring properties.
Wetlands filter pollutants, control flooding, serve as a valuable habitat for wildlife, and recharge aquifers that supply water for wells.
Besides fines, the conservation commission retains the ability to deny permits and seek court action for violations.