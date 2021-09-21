REHOBOTH -- A craft event to support the town's new police K9 unit will held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 12 Mason St.
Visitors will be able to buy or order $25 K9 shirts and other crafts will also be sold.
The rain date is Oct. 3.
K9 Edo, a 17-month-old Czech shepherd, and his handler, Officer David Aguiar, hit the streets this month after graduating from Rhode Island K9 Academy.
Police Chief James Trombetta revived the department’s K9 unit after obtaining a grant.
Municipal police department K9 programs rely on donations and fundraisers for support.
For more information on the craft event call Sandy Phillips at 508-336-3749.
Anyone who would like to make a donation toward the Rehoboth K9 unit can contact Aguiar at 508-252-3722 ext. 1164.
