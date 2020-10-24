REHOBOTH -- A New Bedford man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with a second offense for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police were dispatched to the area of Kingsley Way and Davis Street about 1:15 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police observed a heavily-damaged vehicle in the roadway. It was determined that the vehicle had failed to stop at the end of Kingsley Way and struck a guard rail and then a cement retaining wall, Sgt. Craig Forget said.
The driver, Jacob Bruns, 39, of New Bedford, who was in the driver's seat, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, Forget said.
After booking at the police department, Bruns was taken to the Ash Street jail in New Bedford to await bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.