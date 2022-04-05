REHOBOTH — Residents at Tuesday’s annual town election decided races for planning board, water commission and housing authority.
For planning board, incumbent John “Jake” Kramer and Stacy Haskell won two five-year seats with 479 and 554 votes, respectively. The unsuccessful third candidate was Lynne Ferreira, who got 428 votes.
Kramer is the town’s veterans agent and a park commissioner. The other planning board incumbent, Christopher Cooper Jr., didn’t run.
Leonard Mills Jr. was unopposed for a one-year planning board slot.
In a four-way race, water commissioner Joseph Nunes and Arthur Gareau were elected to two three-year water commission seats with 520 and 421 votes, respectively. The unsuccessful candidates were Katy Wilson, 262 votes, and William Costa Sr., 299 votes.
And for the final race, Joseph Collins beat Costa, 468 to 346, for the two years remaining in a housing authority seat.
Although there were no races for the more high-profile offices such as selectmen and school board, the election had more contests than several past elections.
Longtime Selectman Frederick “Skip” Vadnais faced no opposition in his bid for another three-year term. Vadnais has served several terms off and on since 1984.
Also with no challenger was Jeffrey Reber for a three-year term on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee. Board member Craig Chapman didn’t run.
Others who ran unopposed were Town Moderator William Cute for another one-year term; Stephen Green, three-year assessor term; Mary Solas, five-year park commission seat; and incumbents Kenneth Abrams, William Dalpe, and Michael Deignan for three-year constable terms. Deignan is a selectman.
A total of 894, or 9%, of the 9,872 registered voters cast ballots at the town’s new poll, Francis Farm Community Center — Museum Building.
Voters may have found themselves having to stand in different precinct lines as population growth required adding a fourth precinct.
A fourth precinct had to be added after the 2020 federal census showed the town’s population had grown from 11,608 to 12,502 from the 2010 census, and precincts can only have up to 4,000 residents.