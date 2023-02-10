REHOBOTH — Several incumbents and newcomers are interested in running in the April 4 annual town election.
The deadline to take out and return nomination papers is 5 p.m. Tuesday at town hall.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee member Aaron Morse and water commissioner Katie Eyer have taken out papers for re-election.
Also taking out papers are Miranda Aguiar for park commission, Russell Richmond Jr. for constable, and Timothy M. Dorrance for planning board. Richmond is the only one who has returned papers.
Other seats expiring are those held by selectman Robert E. Johnson II, selectman and planning board member Leonard Mills Jr., planning board member Tomas Ennis, D-R Regional School Committee member Richard S. Barrett, assessor Riccardo Binetti, moderator William Cute, park commissioner Kenneth Abrams, and water commissioner Patricia Vadnais.
The Republican Town Committee met in its annual caucus this week and is supporting the following incumbents: Johnson and Mills for board of selectmen, Mills also for planning board, Barrett, Abrams, and Vadnais.
New candidates the committee backs are Elizabeth Ruehrwein for housing authority, Mary Solas for water commission, and Gary Zimmer for constable.
All seats are for three years except housing authority, five years; planning board, five years; park commission, five years; and moderator, one year.
The Democratic Town Committee is holding their caucus at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blanding Library-Goff Hall to nominate their candidates.
