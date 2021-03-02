REHOBOTH — The April 6 annual town election will bring a lot of new faces to local government as many incumbents are not running for re-election, including all whose seats are up on the board of selectmen and school committee.
Four residents are vying for two three-year selectmen seats: George Solas Sr., whose seat is expiring on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee; Michael Deignan, who chairs the finance committee; Sheila Kearns; and Thomas Kearns.
The two selectmen seats up for grabs are currently filled by Gerry Schwall and Michael Costello, who are not seeking another term.
Solas is not running again for the school board after serving one term, but three residents are aiming for two three-year school committee seats: Christopher Hoskins, Katie Ferreira-Aubin and Victoria Silvia.
There is also a contest for town clerk, with incumbent Laura Schwall and Kelly Hathaway competing for the three-year office.
Candidates facing no opposition are Patrick Landry for a five-year planning board seat held by board vice chairman Robert Moitozo, and Sandra Parris for a five-year park commission term.
Incumbents who will also be listed unopposed on the ballot for three-year terms are water commissioner Thomas Nicholson, tree warden Robert Johnson II and stormwater officer David Perry.
There is a five-year seat on the housing authority expiring, and incumbent Paul Jacques is running.
Town Moderator William Cute is going for another one-year term.
The Rehoboth Democratic Town Committee recently conducted its town caucus, nominating Hoskins, Jacques, Cute and Nicholson. Jacques is the committee chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.