REHOBOTH — The April 5 annual town election will have contests for planning board, water commission and housing authority.
For planning board, candidates are board member John “Jake” Kramer, Stacy Haskell and Lynne Ferreira for two five-year seats. Leonard Mills Jr. is unopposed for a one-year slot.
Kramer is the town’s veterans agent and a park commissioner, and the other planning board incumbent, Christopher Cooper Jr., isn’t running.
Water commissioner Joseph Nunes and Katy Wilson, Arthur Gareau and William Costa Sr. are running for two three-year water commission seats.
And for the final race, Joseph Collins and William Costa Sr. are vying for the two years remaining in a housing authority seat.
Although there are no races for the more high-profile offices such as selectmen and school board, the election is busier than several past ones.
“A few more contested races,” Town Clerk Laura Schwall said.
Longtime Selectman Frederick “Skip” Vadnais faces no opposition in his bid for another three-year term. Vadnais has served several terms off and on since 1984.
Also with no challenger is Jeffrey Reber for a three-year term on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee. Board member Craig Chapman didn’t take out candidacy papers.
Others who will be running unopposed are Town Moderator William Cute for another one-year term; Stephen Green, three-year assessor term; Mary Solas, five-year park commission seat; and incumbents Kenneth Abrams, William Dalpe, and Michael Deignan for three-year constable terms. Deignan is a selectman.
The Rehoboth Democratic Town Committee at a recent caucus voted to endorse Costa for both offices he is a candidate for, as well as Ferreira and Cute.
Other incumbents not running are assessor Eugene Campbell and park commissioner Lynore McKim.
Joan Levesque-Arguin didn’t return nomination papers by the recent deadline for parks commission.
Voter registration deadline is 8 p.m. March 16.
Residents may register at the town clerk’s office, or at www.RegisterToVoteMA.com, or by calling the town clerk’s office at 508-252-6502.