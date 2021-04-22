REHOBOTH — The town is moving ahead with plans for a new senior center at the site of the well-known Francis Farm, which it hopes to acquire, as well as a new town hall on Route 118.
Francis Farm, a function venue that dates back to 1890, was slated for auction in early March but that was canceled as the town stepped in with its plans.
Residents at the May 11 annual town meeting are being asked to support the two projects.
Selectmen on Tuesday night voted to add two articles to the meeting warrant.
The first seeks approval to pursue the acquisition of the land and buildings known to generations as Francis Farm to serve as the new site of the Council on Aging Center.
This 47-plus acres off County Street and Francis Farm Road has several buildings encompassing over 18,000 square feet for activities and events, selectmen said. There are commercial kitchens as well as the venue, which has been the scene of countless weddings and other events over its many decades.
The property also has two outdoor pavilions, gazebos and an abundance of outdoor space for activities.
There is also a separate office building that could be used to expand insurance and financial services to Rehoboth’s growing senior population, board members said.
The purchase of the property and buildings will not raise property taxes, they added.
Most of the funding for the purchase and upgrades to the facilities will come from insurance proceeds received after fire destroyed the previous senior center off Bay State Road last September.
Town officials also plan to use state and federal funding opportunities for upgrades.
Additional funding to preserve the valuable open space will be sought from town Community Preservation Act funds.
“Moving forward with this unique opportunity will preserve a generational legacy for the town, conserve valuable open space, and provide an immediate solution for resuming and expanding services to our senior population,” select board Chairman Skip Vadnais said.
A second town meeting article asks voters to authorize spending $995,000 to purchase the land and building at 340 Anawan St. (Route 118) to serve as the town hall.
The building is next to the existing Public Safety Building and across the street from the Rehoboth Highway Department. That makes it more convenient for residents and easier to find for out-of-town visitors, selectmen said.
The existing structure is almost 11,000 square feet and will meet present and future needs, they said, adding that it can be easily expanded as the town grows and more services are needed.
As with the senior center, the purchase of the property and building will not raise taxes, selectmen said.
The funding will come from budget savings, recurring revenue from solar projects and marijuana businesses, and state and federal grants, they said.
The purchase price, they added, is roughly one-third of the $2.8 million estimated to repair and renovate the existing town hall on Peck Street, which is woefully outdated and cramped.
The cost is also a fraction of the estimated $6.5 million to $7 million to construct a new facility, officials said.
