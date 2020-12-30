REHOBOTH — Want to get rid of your Christmas tree in a truly natural way?
Homestead Farm off Homestead Avenue is accepting trees to feed to its animals.
Goats and sheep are especially fond of the trees, the owners say, and will make a meal out of them, eating them down to the bark.
Tish Vadnais, co-owner of the farm, says the trees have health benefits, including vitamin C. The animals don’t like really dried-out trees, though.
What is left of the trees after the animals have feasted on them is chipped and used as bedding and footing in the farm’s paddocks.
If you want to want to recycle your tree and help feed the animals, just drop it off in the farm’s parking lot at 115 Homestead Ave.
The trees can’t have any tinsel, garland, ornaments or lights, of course. And trees that have been sprayed with such substances as flame retardant could be hazardous to the animals.
The farm has been conducting this natural recycling for years but it has received more attention this year from posts on social media.
Homestead Farm has been around since 1971 and now offers meat, poultry, eggs, herbs, vegetables and fruit. It also sells products from other farms, and are all-natural.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.