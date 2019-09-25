REHOBOTH — The town is taking its on-and-off-again battle with the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District to another level: court.
The town on Tuesday filed a civil action against the district in Bristol County Superior Court in Taunton.
Town officials are asking the court to issue a declaratory judgment that the district has “materially breached the Regional School Agreement,” according to a statement released by the town.
As a remedy, the town seeks to have the court order D-R school officials to disclose all financial records for fiscal years 2012-2013 through the present fiscal year and compel the district to fully cooperate with any audit related to the financial records as may be contemplated by the town, the statement said.
The regional school agreement involves the towns of Rehoboth and Dighton and the district.
The pact has been a center of controversy for a while and in recent years budget constraints led to school officials asking for more money than Rehoboth said it could afford to allocate.
Just this summer, the school system faced nearly a $1 million shortfall for the budget year that started July 1.
School sports and other extracurricular activities and a few administrative positions faced the ax. But a special election to request a tax increase for more school funding for the second year in a row was called off after a compromise was reached between school and town officials to request more money at an Oct. 29 town meeting.
Fall sports have gone on as scheduled, and school officials moved to bring back an assistant superintendent, information technology director, dean of activities and athletics, and facility director.
School officials had initially sought $559,000 more but have agreed to reduce the budget by about $200,000 through various cuts, with the anticipation that more revenue and savings will be realized.
There had been comments from some in Rehoboth about looking into the possibility of pulling out of the regional agreement and school district.
Such a move was a possibility, town officials had warned during the latest budget battle.
There had been plans by school officials to call a district-wide meeting, which “very well could signify the beginning of the end of the regional school district” and have “drastic consequences,” selectmen Chairman Gerald Schwall told residents at a July special town meeting. He added that it amounts to “circumventing the vote of another town.”
A study committee has looked at the agreement, and Dighton recently kick-started another such effort.
Rehoboth officials referred questions about the legal action to its special counsel, Eric Brainsky of Seekonk.
School officials were also reluctant to talk about the development.
“I received the lawsuit today. As is standing operation procedure, with any and all potential litigation, I have forwarded it to our attorneys. Until our attorneys have had an opportunity to review, I cannot comment on potential litigation,” school committee Chairwoman Katherine Cooper said.
