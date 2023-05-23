REHOBOTH -- Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a home on New Street Monday that damaged its exterior.
REHOBOTH -- Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a home on New Street Monday that damaged its exterior.
"Luckily, the homeowner noticed the smoke seeping through the roof and immediately called 911," the fire department said.
First arriving emergency responders observed smoke coming from the roof.
The fire was contained to the roof and underlying materials, fire officials said.
No injuries where reported.
The blaze was deemed accidental by the town electrical inspector.
Seekonk firefighters provided Rehoboth station coverage.
