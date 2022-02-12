REHOBOTH -- A building open less than a year that houses a brewery, a physical therapy office, a fitness center and a real estate office was reduced to ashes following an early morning fire on Saturday.
Fire officials said when they were alerted to the fire shortly after 2 a.m., flames had already burst through the roof and lit up the nighttime skyline.
The building at 7 Park St., is located near the town line shared with Attleboro.
Laura Aliano, an employee of the Dunkin Donuts that faces the building, said she was sitting in her car waiting to open the shop to start baking at 2:15 a.m. when she noticed what appeared to be smoke coming from the eaves of the new building.
Aliano, a 16-year Dunkin employee, said when she realized there was a fire in the new building she grabbed her cell phone and called 911. When she turned around, flames were coming out of the building.
Rehoboth Fire Chief Frank Barresi said he lives almost across the street from the fire scene and when he was alerted to the fire and looked out the window, flames were already coming out of the roof.
Barresi said he struck an immediate second alarm.
Firefighters working on top of ladder trucks from Rehoboth and Attleboro both set up master streams and while other firefighters on the ground set up a number of attack lines that surrounded the building to fight back the flames, Barresi said.
Barresi said crews used the last fire hydrant on Park Street in Attleboro, dropping a 4-inch hose along the roadway to the fire scene, while Rehoboth tankers shuttled water to the scene, providing two water supplies to fight the flames.
Around 7:30 a.m., troopers assigned to the state Fire Marshal's Office were at the scene trying to pinpoint the source of the fire while Rehoboth firefighters were still putting out hotspots.
House of Fitness posted on its Facebook page that its building was lost in the fire.