Rehoboth fd dog

Rehoboth firefighter Ben Lewin holds a dog he treated after a house on Anawan Street filled with smoke.

 Rehoboth Fire

REHOBOTH — A firefighter put his recently learned skills to help injured police dogs to use this week when he treated a pet dog for possible smoke inhalation.

The dog was in a home at 81 Anawan St. that filled with smoke late Tuesday afternoon due to an oil furnace problem in the cellar.