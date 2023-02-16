REHOBOTH — A firefighter put his recently learned skills to help injured police dogs to use this week when he treated a pet dog for possible smoke inhalation.
The dog was in a home at 81 Anawan St. that filled with smoke late Tuesday afternoon due to an oil furnace problem in the cellar.
The homeowner was checked out by town ambulance personnel for possible smoke inhalation and so was their small dog, which was given oxygen.
“The homeowner was assessed by Rehoboth Ambulance and determined there was no need for further treatment or transport,” Assistant Fire Chief Mark Haskell said.
As for the dog, “supplemental oxygen was provided by special oxygen masks that were donated to the department and are carried on each engine,” Haskell said. “The dog took to the oxygen treatment very well and was alert.”
The dog didn’t appear to be in any distress and the homeowner didn’t feel the need to seek veterinarian care, Haskell added.
Firefighter Ben Lewin relied on his training under the state’s new Nero’s Law, which allows EMTs to treat and transport injured police dogs in ambulances.
“A resident on Anawan Street returned home and found the house full of smoke,” the fire department said on its Facebook page. Lewin was “caring for the resident’s dog using his recently learned skills.”
Under Nero’s Law, EMTs are required to undergo yearly training to provide emergency medical services to police K9s that are injured on the job.
Rehoboth Police has had K9s for years and area communities often request their assistance searching for suspects.
Nero’s Law is named after Yarmouth K9 Nero, who was shot in an incident in 2018; his partner, Sgt. Sean Gannon, was killed.
Several ambulances were on the scene but none were allowed to assist Nero, who had to be taken to a veterinary clinic in a cruiser.
While the law was approved by former Gov. Charlie Baker last February, it won’t be fully implemented until next year.
EMTs aren’t being required to complete a minimum three-hour training course to treat police dogs until Feb. 10, 2024 — a year later than the original deadline.
State Sen. Mark Montigny, D-New Bedford, who co-filed the bill, has said the delay is not acceptable and will jeopardize the health and safety of K9s. He is pushing for implementation sooner.
Gillette Stadium in Foxboro recently hosted over 400 EMS personnel for the specialized training, with Gannon’s mother Denise in attendance.