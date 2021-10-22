REHOBOTH — Firefighters used portable hydraulic tools to save a man after the car he was repairing fell on him.
The accident was reported about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Mason Street, near the Swansea line, Fire Chief Frank Barresi said.
“The vehicle somehow fell on top of him,” the chief said.
With portable hydraulic tools purchased last year for the department’s fire trucks and by using blocks, Barresi said firefighters were able to stabilize the car and free the man within minutes.
“It was a very rapid extraction. It was a good job. It was well done,” the chief said.
The victim, who was conscious and alert, complained of head and chest pain but was able to walk to the ambulance, Barresi said.
The man, whose name and age were not available, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
“He was damned lucky,” Barresi said.
It was not known how long the victim was beneath the vehicle.
