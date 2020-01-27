REHOBOTH -- The town is getting a $134,708 state grant to expand its fiber optics network.
The funding is part of $3 million in grants to help 51 municipalities strengthen their technological infrastructure. It was announced Thursday in Springfield by the governor's office.
The funds come through the Community Compact Information Technology grant program.
“The 51 municipalities receiving funding today will be empowered to undertake critical projects such as improving record-keeping systems, enhancing public safety systems, consolidating billing platforms, implementing new software and integrating systems,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who chairs the Community Compact Cabinet, which works to strengthen state ties to towns and cities.
This latest round of funding brings the total amount of municipal IT grants awarded over the past five years to $12 million. The money has supporting over 300 municipal and school district projects to modernize and improve technology systems.
The Community Compact program allows municipalities to secure state grants for local projects that focus on community development, emergency management, environmental resources and more. Since 2016, the state has awarded over $27 million in such grants.
