REHOBOTH — Town government and the school board have a different look as residents at Tuesday’s annual town election elected several new faces.
Many incumbents decided not to seek re-election — including all whose seats are up on the board of selectmen and school committee — and there were contests for those boards as well as town clerk.
George Solas Sr., whose seat was expiring on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee, and Michael Deignan, who chairs the finance committee, were elected to the two three-year selectmen seats.
Solas was the top vote-getter with 1,031 votes and Deignan came in a close second with 1,013.
The two unsuccessful selectman candidates were husband and wife Sheila and Thomas Kearns, who got 605 and 489 votes, respectively.
The victors replace Gerry Schwall and Michael Costello, who decided not to run again after serving as selectmen for six years and eight years, respectively.
Solas didn’t run again for the school board after serving one term, but three residents ran for two three-year school committee seats, and Katie Ferreira-Aubin, 1,132 votes, and Victoria Silvia, 1,208 votes, won out over Christopher Hoskins, 743 votes.
Besides the seat of Solas, Kathy Cooper’s term was expiring.
Town Clerk Laura Schwall cruised to another three-year term, beating challenger Kelly Hathaway 1,220 to 532.
Schwall is in her eighth year and Hathaway had worked in the selectmen’s office.
A total of 1,781, or 18 percent, of the town’s 9,804 registered voters cast ballots at the Beckwith Middle School and in early voting. There were 339 early in-person voters.
